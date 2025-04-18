Karla Sofía Gascón Set to Star in a Movie with Another Controversial Actor

Karla Sofía Gascón, acclaimed for her role in Emilia Pérez and as the first openly transgender actress nominated for Best Actress, is also infamously known for her unearthed problematic tweets that sparked severe backlash.

It seems the actress is still courting controversy with her latest project. Gascón is set to star in the upcoming film The Life Lift as a psychiatrist who “embodies both God and the devil.” According to MovieWeb, the movie follows a man “who lives in a small New York apartment and becomes persecuted by Post-its left in the building’s elevator,” with messages that “order him to commit atrocious murders of three other tenants who, in turn, want to kill their next-of-kin.”

What makes this project controversial isn’t the eerie premise or Gascón’s intense role, but rather her co-star: Vincent Gallo.

Karla Sofía Gascón and Vincent Gallo’s Controversies

The actress also tweeted about the 2021 Academy Awards and called it an “ugly, ugly gala,” and that the “#Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn't know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M.” She also tweeted about her Emilia Pérez co-star Selena Gomez and called her a “rich rat who plays the poor b------ whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife,” referring to Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey.

Vincent Gallo, on the other hand, was recently involved in an investigation by the Screen Actors Guild because three actresses have complained about the actor allegedly making degrading comments and intimidating women during an audition. The SAG-AFTRA mentioned they would “continue to monitor and investigate,” but there has been no news about the investigation. It is also worth noting that Gallo’s recent movie was in James Franco’s The Policeman, another controversial actor who has been accused of sexual misconduct towards students at an acting school that he co-owned.