Pop Star Tate McRae Teams Up with Morgan Wallen for New Country Crossover Song

Morgan Wallen's next album is already creating headlines, thanks to a high-profile collaboration with the pop star Tate McRae. While fans initially speculated that the album's rumored female feature could be Miranda Lambert or Megan Moroney, country stalwarts, McRae's involvement has provided a surprising and tantalizing twist. The Canadian singer appears to confirm her role on the unreleased track “What I Want” through a recent social media post that subtly nods to the partnership.

In an Instagram story that sparked fan speculation, McRae wore a Tennessee Volunteers jersey featuring the number “T8” for Tate and a small “MW” emblem for Wallen. The post ignited discussion across platforms, particularly among fans who are used to Wallen's unconventional fusion of genres. Wallen is known for using R&B and pop music to provide the foundation to his country, so it makes sense, and forms a natural progression, for him to collaborate with McRae.

McRae's crossover into country is not entirely out of the blue. “I myself am a huge fan of country music,” McRae revealed when she performed in Nashville last year before bringing out her pal, Megan Moroney, to sing “Tennessee Orange.” Her respect for the genre and ties to country artists have positioned her as an ideal, albeit unexpected, choice for Wallen's latest project.