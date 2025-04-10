This Day in Top 40 History: April 10

Female pop stars, such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Olivio Rodrigo, dominated the charts and performances for the Top 40 on April 10, while Justin Bieber and The Backstreet Boys were among the male Top 40 artists.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The following breakthrough hits and milestones come from some of pop's hottest stars, including:

1985: Pop queen Madonna played three sold-out shows at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington, for her Virgin Tour. Madonna rose to pop stardom in 1985 and is still touring today.

2013: Kate Bush, best known for her hit song "Running Up That Hill," which was featured in the sci-fi TV show Stranger Things, received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to music from Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

2020: Pop favorite Lady Gaga dropped her new album Chromatica on April 10. Songs on her sixth album include "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me."

2021: Pop diva Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" peaked at No.1 on the Top 40 charts with 10 weeks on the charts, while "Therefore I Am" by Billie Eilish was at No.2 with 17 weeks on the charts.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Justin Bieber brought Post Malone and Moxie Raia on his Purpose World Tour, and Taylor Swift performed in Dallas, Texas:

2016: Heartthrob Justin Bieber took his 50-city Purpose World Tour to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Excitingly, Post Malone and Moxie Raia supported Bieber for this huge tour.

2013: Megastar Taylor Swift performed at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. This was a stop on her Red tour supporting her new album of the same name, with hit songs such as "State of Grace" and "I Almost Do."

2019: The all-boy band The Backstreet Boys continued their residency in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 10 with hits such as "I Want It That Way" and "Shape of My Heart." This was for their Larger Than Life residency held at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

2024: 12-time Grammy-nominated pop star Nicki Minaj appeared at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. She delighted her fans with 33 songs from her five albums and numerous costume and set changes.