This Day in Top 40 History: April 7

April 7 is a significant day in Top 40 music history. Bruno Mars held a concert in Barcelona during his highly successful 24K Magic World Tour, Top 40 artists performed at the March Madness Music Festival, and the original manuscript of a hit song was sold for $1.2 million.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some great hits and milestones in Top 40 music history associated with April 7 include:

2017: Bruno Mars performed at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, as part of his 24K Magic World Tour, which had a record-breaking attendance. According to Billboard, Bruno Mars sold over one million tickets in one day for this tour.

2024: The March Madness Music Festival was held at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Performers at this event included Leon Bridges, Mumford & Sons, and The Black Keys.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some notable Top 40 recordings and performances from April 7 include:

1970: At the 42nd Academy Awards, Burt Bacharach and Hal David won Best Original Song for "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" from the famous movie, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

1977: Canadian pop and country singer Anne Murray bundled up in a snow parka and sang the Canadian national anthem, "O Canada," for the Toronto Blue Jays versus Chicago White Sox baseball game.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On April 7, Top 40 music industry changes and challenges occurred, including:

2015: The manuscript for Don McLean's hit song, "American Pie," was sold for $1.2 million at a New York auction with only two bidders. This 1971 song became an anthem, and many who grew up during the 1970s know the words by heart.

2020: Pop star Billie Eilish canceled her Where Do We Go? World Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was supposed to perform at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on April 7.

Pop star Billie Eilish canceled her Where Do We Go? World Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was supposed to perform at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on April 7. 2020: April 7 is World Health Day, and on this day in 2020, pop star Britney Spears posted on her Twitter, now known as X, account, “thanks to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time !!!!”