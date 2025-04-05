My Kiss Kash Stash – Enter Your Keyword Here!

ContestsEvents
My Kiss Kash Stash is giving YOU the opportunity to win $1,000 CASH FIVE times a day, every weekday. Make sure you tune in to 93.5 My Kiss Radio every weekday…

Brandon Plotnick
My Kiss Kash Stash is giving YOU the opportunity to win $1,000 CASH FIVE times a day, every weekday.

Make sure you tune in to 93.5 My Kiss Radio every weekday at the times of 8 a.m., 10 a.m., Noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST for the keyword.

Listeners have 25 minutes to enter the keyword on the My Kiss Radio website or app, or to text the keyword to 45911.

Listeners can only enter the keyword for 25 minutes after it has been announced!

Click here for the Official Contest Rules

*This is a multi-city contest.

Brandon Plotnick
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
