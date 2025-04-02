Your Child Wanders Away – What Can You Do?

It’s every parent’s nightmare, your child has disappeared from sight. Maybe you were checking prices and your toddler slipped away, or maybe your daughter saw a dog outside and figured out how to open your latch. It only takes seconds for a child to escape your care. For most parents it’s a brief crisis, ended by calling their name or searching the immediate area. But what if your child is non-verbal and can’t respond to your calls? Or is afraid of strangers, loud noises or lots of activity?

What if your child has Austism and is compelled to escape?

The Child Mind Institute, a national nonprofit, providing education and resources on children’s mental health and learning challenges, describes this behavior as wandering, elopement or bolting, and it’s common for children on the Autism spectrum. Approximately 50 percent of kids with autism between the ages of 4 and 10 have wandered - four times more than their unaffected brothers and sisters. While it peaks during the toddler years, almost 30 percent of kids with an ASD between the ages of 7 and 10 still wander, that’s eight times more than their siblings. The trait is so common that Doctors now have a diagnostic code for wandering to include in an autism diagnosis.

Why do they run?

The National Autism Association explains that wandering/elopement is often an attempt to get to something they want or to get away from something upsetting. They may see something that captures their interest and they want to investigate. They may be escaping from a situation that makes them feel anxious or scared, such as noise and commotion.

Because children with autism have a weaker sense of danger, wandering can put them at risk of becoming lost or hurt. They don’t comprehend the depth or speed of water or the risks of a hot car. Drowning is the cause of death for almost 3 in 4 children with autism who wander off alone, followed by traffic injuries. Dehydration, heat stroke and hypothermia can occur quickly on a hot day.

More than one third of children with autism who wander/elope are never or rarely able to communicate their name, address, or phone number. Even verbal children may have a hard time communicating with someone new in a stressful situation. Police may not realize that they are unable to respond the way they want them to.

So, how do parents cope? The American Academy of Pediatrics offers tips that help parents and caregivers deal with a wanderer. First, know your child’s wandering triggers and try to mitigate them. Consider noise-canceling headphones if noise is a trigger, especially when you’re outside the home or school. Secure your home; shut and lock doors that lead outside and don’t forget your windows. Consider putting alarms on doors to alert you if a door has been opened.

Make sure your child's teachers, family and other caregivers understand the risk and how important it is to keep your child engaged and busy to reduce their urge and opportunity to wander. The National Autism Association offers guides for caregivers, as well as teachers and first responders, to educate them about the issue, the steps to take to prevent wandering and what to do if your child does get away.

Going out? Use the "tag team" approach to make sure your child is always being supervised.

Remembering that nearly a third of kids who wander can’t communicate who they are or how to reach you, consider monitoring devices such as GPS trackers. Mark their name in their clothing and buy a medical alert tag. Project Lifesaver or other programs may be available through your local law enforcement agencies.

Home swimming pools should be surrounded by a fence that can prevent a child from getting in from the house. Floating pool alarms and personal devices that sound analert when wet are great investments for any parent with young children and a nearby pool. Always remember: if a child or adult with Autism is missing, call 911 and search water first!

A final word of advice? Rest. For both of you. Kids with ASD may be less hyperactive and less likely to wander if you can get them onto a regular sleep schedule while caregivers who get enough sleep are also more vigilant.