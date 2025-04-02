Celebrating Autism Inclusion Month

For over 50 years we’ve celebrated Autism Awareness Month in April.

But that’s changing. In Delaware they celebrate Autism Acceptance and Inclusion Month while the Center for Disease Control shortens it to Autism Acceptance Month. Autism Speaks adds in the rest of the globe to celebrate April as World Autism Month.

What’s in a name?

Given that 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults have autism, you’re aware of it. You already know somebody affected by autism. A friend, a co-worker, maybe someone in your own family.

The numbers are going up. For the year 1992 the CDC determined that one in 150 children identified with autism spectrum disorder. Jump six years and it’s one in 110, jump ahead another four years and for children born in 2001, one in 68 were diagnosed.

So how can you show acceptance and inclusion?

Learn about Autism, what it is, and what it isn’t. Autism Speaks describes autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. Remember that word ‘broad.’ There is no one type of autism. Each person with autism has a distinct set of strengths and challenges. Some speak well while others are nonverbal or communicate in other ways. Some have intellectual disabilities, some do not. Some require support in their daily lives, while some live entirely independently. The old saying is true, ‘when you’re met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism!’

Reach out to families with autism. Parents may be isolated, they may be overwhelmed, but they’re still parents who need contact and friendship. Sesame Workshop has a simple guide on What to Say to a Parent of a Autistic Child. It’s easy, and it applies to any stressed-out parent!

Let the parents know that you would like to help and offer specific ways you can. Instead of asking, “Is there anything I can do?”, suggest a task , “Would you like me to come with you shopping?” or “Can I babysit so you and your spouse can get out of the house?” Don’t stop offering, even if they turn you down. Help may be appreciated another time. Treat those parents as you would any other. Talk about their kids. Show you care. Let them know you’re there if they need to talk or vent.

Educate your kids about autism. Reframing Autism, an Australian non-profit resource and outlet for and by autistic people have a logical conversation starter good for any child!

Talking to children about autism begins by normalizing differences. We’re all physically different. Every brain thinks, feels, and operates differently. Everybody has different strengths and gifts to offer, just as everyone has different challenges. Everyone is physically different, everyone is neurologically different, everyone has different strengths, and everyone has different challenges. Autism is just a natural difference like any other.

Returning to Sesame Street, you can introduce your kids to Abby Cadabby, a resident with ASD who explains what makes her and her friends unique.

Like to read together? Ask your librarian for books for siblings or books told from the child with autism’s point of view. PS Academy Arizona has a suggestion list of books for younger readers such as My Brother Otto by Meg Raby about two little crow siblings, one with autism, and All My Stripes by Shaina Rudolph and Daniella Royer, about a young zebra who feels different from his classmates and worries they won’t accept him for who he is.

Learn about autism and safety! RWJBarnabas Health offers a family safety guide that covers dangers from swimming pools and your medicine cabinet to the internet. If you have neighbors, grandchildren, even tots in your Sunday school nursery with autism or ASD, these can be life savers. Even if you spend little or no time alone with kids, learn these basic tips.