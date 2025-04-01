Here’s What We Know About the ‘Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud’ Documentary

Not everyone might be a fan of watching documentaries. But the documentary Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud is already causing quite a stir, even before its release, since it's going to be a lifesaver for those who are behind on all that is happening between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama.



While Hollywood feuds have often been a mainstay in tabloid gossip, this particular documentary has intrigued fans because of the root cause of the drama, the people involved, and the accusations thrown against one another.

If you can’t wait for the documentary (like we do), here are some of the tidbits and information we heard about the upcoming docuseries.

Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud

The feud that has divided Hollywood has been brewing for some time now. For a refresher, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were co-stars in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book It Ends With Us. Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and conducting a smear campaign against her, leading her to file a lawsuit. Baldoni responded with “receipts” countering all of Lively’s accusations and filed his own countersuits.

Now, a docuseries covering the legal drama between the two is set to premiere on Discovery+ in the U.K., according to The Hollywood Reporter. The docuseries, with the working title Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud, will be produced by Optomen for Warner Bros. Discovery. This is not the only documentary in the works about Baldoni and Lively. ITN Productions already released He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni last month, per Deadline.

Warner Bros. Discovery VP of commissioning Charlotte Reid said in a statement released earlier this week, “We’re excited to announce over 50 hours of content, both bringing back and building on some of our well-loved formats, like ‘vs’, and introducing new talent and new ideas to our platforms.”

The Baldoni and Lively docuseries is the latest in Warner Bros. Discovery’s “vs” true crime series. The streaming platform also includes Johnny vs. Amber: The U.S. Trial, Vardy vs. Rooney: The Wagatha Trial, and Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce.