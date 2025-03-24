Amanda Seyfried of Her 2009 Movie ‘Jennifer’s Body’ With Megan Fox: ‘The Marketing Sucked’

Amanda Seyfried is enjoying a thriving career, especially with her latest TV show, Long Bright River, currently streaming on Peacock. The series has garnered positive reviews from both critics and fans, holding a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, there's even talk of a Mamma Mia! 3.

However, in spite of her impressive roster of successful TV shows and movies, there’s one film of hers she deemed “perfect,” though she feels the marketing for it “sucked.”

What is Jennifer’s Body About?

Jennifer’s Body is a 2009 comedy-horror film directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody. The movie follows Jennifer (Megan Fox), a high school student turned succubus after a sacrificial ritual goes wrong. Now, she needs to feed on human flesh to survive, and once she’s fed, she becomes nearly invincible—unable to feel pain and healing instantly. Needy (Amanda Seyfried), her best friend, is the only one who knows what Jennifer has become and must find a way to stop her from slaughtering every male in her path, including Needy's boyfriend, Chip (played by Johnny Simmons), who’s Jennifer’s next target.

Amanda Seyfried’s Thoughts on the Movie’s Marketing Team

In a recent interview with GQ, Seyfried talked about her most iconic characters, including Needy from Jennifer’s Body. The Les Misérables actress called the movie “perfect,” and that if there is any part of the movie that should be criticized, it would be the marketing. She explained, “Diablo Cody was outspoken and beautiful and smart and funny. We were expressing a certain angst in a very specific, comedic way in a very specific genre. The special effects were so incredible, there were stunts, there was everything you could want.”

The movie’s marketing team capitalized on Megan Fox’s sex appeal by targeting the young male demographic. At the time, Fox was enjoying newfound fame after starring in Transformers in 2007 and its sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, in 2009.

Seyfried also pointed out how the marketing team turned the movie into “just a gory romp,” saying, “They ruined it.” She praised Kusama and Cody as a “really good team” and expressed how much she loved playing Needy, noting it was her first time taking on a nerdy role. Seyfried added, “Megan got to turn into a demon, which was awesome. We all had a lot of fun, so I’d love to celebrate it by doing a sequel.”

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, which has since become a cult classic, check out the trailer below. (It's awesome with funny one-liners!). Jennifer’s Body is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.