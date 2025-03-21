‘The Big Bang Theory’: 3rd Spinoff Officially Gets a Title

...That all started with the big bang!

Fans of The Big Bang Theory, rejoice! A third spinoff has found its lead, and the show now has an official title. This is no "Bazinga!" moment, but we’ll soon be seeing characters from the original series back on our small screens.



The new spinoff will focus on one of the side characters, and while there’s no official word yet on whether any of the main leads—Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, Kunal Nayyar as Raj Koothrappali, Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler, or Melissa Rauch as Bernadette Rostenkowski—will make a cameo, given the success of the other spinoffs, the probability is high.

The Big Bang Theory Presents Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Yes, the lead of the latest TBBT spinoff is none other than Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom. Stuart is the comic bookstore owner who the gang frequently visits. Alongside Sussman, Lauren Lapkus will return as Denise, Stuart's employee-turned-girlfriend, John Ross Bowie as Barry Kripke, a fellow scientist, nerd, and often the gang's enemy, and Brian Posehn as Bert, the geologist who also works at Caltech with the main leads and Kripke, as reported by US Weekly.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the third spinoff in The Big Bang Theory universe. Young Sheldon, a prequel about Sheldon’s childhood in Texas, aired from 2017 to 2024. It starred Iain Armitage as the young Sheldon, capturing the essence of the character similarly to Jim Parsons. Young Sheldon also featured Sheldon’s brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), and his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment), who later got their own spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons made appearances in the Young Sheldon finale, with Parsons serving as the show’s narrator and producer. Kaley Cuoco also had a voice cameo in season 3, episode 10, so the likelihood of any of them making a cameo in the new spinoff isn’t far-fetched. In fact, Bialik has expressed her openness to returning. In an interview earlier this year, she mentioned that while she hasn't been contacted yet, she would be "very flattered" if asked.

Bialik said, “I love being known as that character and I love what it means to people. So, for me, it would be a thrill to be part of it in any way. It was a really, really fun experience to be part of that [during my guest appearance with Jim Parsons] on Young Sheldon. I also get to interact with [creators] Steven [Molaro] and Steve [Holland] and a lot of our writers and producers, so it’s a whole world that I still feel very connected to.”