‘Meet the Parents 4’ Will Bring the Story Full Circle

Twenty-five years ago, we met Greg Focker, played by Ben Stiller, and watched how he tried to win over his future father-in-law, Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro). Meeting your partner’s parents is already nerve-wracking—now imagine the pressure when your future father-in-law is a retired CIA agent who’s ready to whip out a polygraph machine to see if you’re telling the truth. Cue the awkward tension...

But, as with most things in life, all’s well that ends well—Greg eventually marries Pam Byrnes (Teri Polo) after Jack gives his reluctant blessing. Meet the Parents was followed by two sequels: Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010. Now, with a fourth film in the works, the big question is: Will Greg be just as strict—or even worse—than Jack when the time comes to meet his children’s partners?

Here’s What We Know About Meet the Parents 4 So Far

In an appearance on The View, De Niro confirmed that he reprised his role as Jack Byrnes in the fourth movie.

According to Movie Web, Greg and Pam’s twins are now in their 20s, and we might finally see Greg step into Jack’s shoes when it’s time for the twins to bring their partners home to “meet the parents.” While there’s no word yet on whether Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman will reprise their roles as Greg’s parents, Roz and Bernie Focker, the fourth film is likely to focus on the evolving dynamic between Greg and Jack. Expect plenty of moments where they might be conniving, one-upping, or even contradicting each other as they try to get to know the twins’ partners.

Jon Hamburg, who co-wrote all three previous films as well as the upcoming fourth installment, will return as the director, according to Deadline. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Hamburg was asked about the possibility of a sequel, to which he responded, “I will refrain from discussing that question, but I love everybody involved, and we all are still in touch, and I think that’s all I’m gonna say on that.” Three years later, it’s officially happening!

Who are the Cast Members Coming Back?

Aside from De Niro and Stiller who are also producers (De Niro will produce with Jane Rosenthal via Tribeca Productions, while Stiller and John Lesher via Red Hour Films), Teri Polo and Blythe Danner, who played Jack’s wife/Pam’s mother, Dina Byrnes, are also confirmed to return.