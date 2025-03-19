3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Dakota Johnson’s ‘The Materialists’ Trailer

If there’s one thing, we can all agree on, it’s that Dakota Johnson has a knack for picking interesting projects. Whether it’s her role in Fifty Shades of Grey, her quirky comedic timing in How to Be Single, or starring in what Forbes called the “worst comic book movie yet,” Johnson’s film choices are always a mixed bag of different and the unexpected. Although with The Materialists, it seems she’s found her niche: to be the ham between a Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal sandwich. Here are three thoughts we had while watching the trailer.

Materialists | Official Trailer HD | A24

Lucy (Dakota Johnson) is a skilled matchmaker who excels at what she does, having successfully paired her clients, with nine of them eventually tying the knot. The opening scenes feature a montage of her clients' dating preferences, including one whose expectations are so low she simply says she just wants to settle.

At the end of the trailer, Johnson is interviewing a guy who is turning 48 and thinking of meeting someone “more grown.” Johnson suggests a client of hers who is 31, and the guy says, “I wasn’t really thinking thirties.” It's so chef’s kiss because oh, the irony.

Captain America and Reed Richards Are Both Vying for the Attention of Madame Web

Sue us if that’s the second thing that came to mind when we first saw the trailer for Johnson’s new movie. We can’t help it; we’re big geeks, and we love superhero films. MCU references aside, we wouldn’t want to be in Johnson’s shoes, torn between the muscular Chris Evans and the sensitive Pedro Pascal.

Although the love triangle trope of a woman falling in love again with an ex despite being in a relationship with someone better in all aspects has been done countless times (Reese Witherspoon’s Sweet Home Alabama comes to mind), the chemistry between Johnson and her two male leads just hits differently.

Dakota Johnson Calling Pedro Pascal a “Unicorn” is Spot On

Johnson's description of Pascal’s character as a “unicorn, an impossible fantasy” is realistically spot-on. Pascal, known for playing the gruff and brusque types (like Agent Whiskey in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Mandalorian, and Joel in The Last of Us), plays Harry—a suave, good-looking, rich guy. You’d think he was born to play the role. The way he threw the place card to sit beside Lucy was full of swagger, and it could make anyone swoon.

The only thing we found unrealistic in the trailer is Evans' character, John, Lucy’s ex, telling her, “You don’t even remember my face.” Uhm, excuse me, find us someone who gets to be with Evans and forgets his face. We’ll wait.