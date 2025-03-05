North Carolina Sculpture Park Named a Must-Visit Spot

Getty Images / Serhii Bezrukyi

Those looking for a unique way to enjoy art in nature will find that at sculpture parks, which have become quite trendy throughout the U.S., including in North Carolina. It’s just special to walk about a beautiful park filled with nature and also get to see some cool artwork in the form of sculptures, both large and small. It’s really an immersive experience and brings together art with nature to engage the senses and bring them to new heights. Now, one North Carolina sculpture park has been named one of the best in America, so get this spot on your radar for a visit.

Honors for North Carolina Sculpture Park

So, how long have sculpture parks been around? “The earliest evidence of three-dimensional art-making dates back 175,000 years ago with Neanderthals creating ring-like structures of stacked rocks in a cave, which were discovered in France in 1990,” notes Art & Object. “During the Renaissance, the Italian humanist Leon Battista Alberti (1404-1472) declared that the gardens of country estates should include ‘…planters where vines can climb, placed on marble columns; vases and amusing statues, provided they are not obscene.'” That’s where the tradition of the sculpture park originated. Another way to describe a sculpture park is that it’s an outdoor gallery, showcasing special works of art.

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best sculpture parks in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers vote for their favorites. “These captivating spaces blend the beauty of nature with the ingenuity of human creation, offering visitors a unique journey through large-scale masterpieces set against the backdrop of the American landscape,” USA Today states.

What’s great is that one North Carolina spot made the cut at No. 2, and that’s Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park in Wilson, North Carolina. “This whimsical park in Historic Downtown Wilson, North Carolina, showcases the imagination of farm machinery repairman and self-taught artist, Vollis Simpson,” USA Today describes. “The artist’s massive kinetic sculptures are akin to towering windmills, but they’re made from salvaged industrial parts like old bicycles and road signs, which gives them a whimsical character.” Expect to see a collection of 30 of Simpson’s biggest sculptures. It’s located at 301 Goldsboro Street S. in Wilson.

