Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning to Adapt Paris Hilton’s Memoir with A24

Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are collaborating with Paris Hilton to bring the latter’s memoir, Paris: The Memoir, to the TV screen.



In an interview with Extra during the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Hilton said, “I am so excited to be producing this with Elle and Dakota. They are so sweet. I love them so much. They are so, just, smart, beautiful, kind, lovely, so talented. We’re doing it with A24 as well, just ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Euphoria’ and all the most amazing shows, so it’s very exciting.”

Who Will Play Paris Hilton in the Adaptation?

The heiress was tight-lipped when asked about who will portray her in the adaptation, revealing only that “she’s blonde.” She teased, saying, “It’s a surprise” and that she “can’t tell,” before adding, “She’s iconic, beautiful, she’s an incredible actress, and people are going to be blown away when they see this.”

Elle Fanning was also asked about the project. The A Complete Unknown actress told E! how excited she is. “I can’t say much about it,” said the actress, 26. “But we have gotten to work really closely with Paris, which is just a dream come true to get to say that she’s become a friend. I was so obsessed with her when I was young.”

The younger Fanning also said she’s happy to be working with big sis: “Dakota and I, we hope to work together for sure. That’s on the bucket list for us.”

Paris & Nicole: The Encore

Hilton also talked about the three-part special, Paris & Nicole: The Encore, and what she enjoyed the most about reuniting with Nicole. “Just being together, just every day, and then going back to Arkansas together and visiting the family we stayed with and just laughing.” She added, “When Nicole and I are together, I literally feel like I’m 12 years old again.”

She also said how grateful she is to find a lifelong friend in Nicole, which in Hollywood is “very rare,” per US Weekly.

Paris & Nicole: The Encore is a three-part reunion series that picks up right where The Simple Life left off, and it premiered on December 12, 2024. All three episodes are now available for streaming on Peacock.