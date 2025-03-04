BTS’ J-Hope Solo Debut on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

J-Hope (real name: Jung Ho-Seok), one of BTS’ most beloved members, will make his solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The K-pop supergroup, which also includes RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, first appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show in September 2018. They returned in February 2020 and again in September and October 2020 for a quarantine special with appearances via Zoom. Their most recent appearance was in July 2021, when they performed the TV debut of “Permission to Dance.”

BTS: Permission to Dance (TV Debut) | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

It seems the boys also prefer to make their solo debuts on Fallon’s show. Jimin appeared in March 2023, Suga in May 2023, Jung Kook in November 2023, Jin in November 2024, and now, J-Hope.

J-Hope’s Solo Debut

J-Hope’s solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is scheduled for Monday, March 10, according to Billboard. 2025 is shaping up to be a busy year for J-Hope, especially after announcing his Hope On the Stage 2025 World Tour, which kicks off in Seoul from February 28 to March 2. The tour will also include stops at New York’s Barclays Center and Chicago’s Allstate Arena. Additionally, his solo tour will visit several Asian countries, with performances in the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Macau, Taiwan, and will conclude in Osaka, Japan.

He will also be releasing new music as a soloist. On March 7, J-Hope’s “Sweet Dreams” music video, a collaboration with R&B star Miguel, will drop. This follows his track “LV Bag,” which featured Don Toliver and Pharrell Williams.

What’s Next for J-Hope?

On July 12 and 13, the BTS’ rapper will be one of the headliners at the 2025 Lollapalooza Berlin. The two-day event will take place at the Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium. In addition to him, Justin Timberlake, Gracie Abrams, Raye, and Benson Boone will also headline the festival. Other artists featured in the lineup include Shaboozey, Dom Dolla, Sofi Tukker, Brutalismus 3000, Ive, and many more.

To catch J-Hope on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, tune in Monday, March 10 at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also stream the show on Peacock.