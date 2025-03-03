NYC Restaurant Honors Women in the Industry with Special Women’s History Month Menu

One New York City restaurant is celebrating Women’s History Month in a big way. They are taking some of your favorites and making a special menu to celebrate the month. The limited menu began Monday, March 3, and will honor some key women such as Cardi B, Ice Spice, Lil Kim, LaLa Anthony, Teyana Taylor, and more.

Sei Less, a popular Asian fusion restaurant, is located in Midtown Manhattan. The menu includes three appetizers, four entrées, and two desserts. The menu gives interesting names to each dish that will allow you to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Women’s History Month Menu at NY Restaurant

You can grab a bite like The Cardi B lobster spoons, The La La Anthony Beijing Chicken, The Angie Martinez Shrimp Satay, and The Lil Kim chocolate mousse. The restaurant’s owner talked with Billboard to discuss the unique menu.

“We’re very fortunate to receive such amazing support from this incredible group of women from the greater New York area, so as a heartfelt tribute, we wanted to honor these remarkable trailblazers and their impact on culture in our own special New York way,” Sei Less founder Dara Mirjahangiry told Billboard.

In February, the restaurant did a lovers menu that featured names from some of the best love songs. The menu was such a hit, they continued the idea with their Women’s History Month menu highlighting some of the women that have supported them over the years.

Going to New York anytime soon? Be sure to head to Manhattan and check out the menu. The Lil Kim dessert sounds pretty good to me!

