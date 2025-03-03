Ariana Grande Teases Deluxe ‘Eternal Sunshine’ at Oscars 2025

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande might have been busy doing press tours and attending award shows for Wicked while preparing for the release of Wicked: For Good, but the multi-talented pop star still found time to update her fans about her music career, especially the release of the deluxe edition of her latest album, Eternal Sunshine. The Grammy-nominated album was released on March 8, 2024.

Ariana Grande: First time Oscar Nominee

In an interview with Variety during Oscars 2025, Grande shared her excitement at being nominated and how it was beyond her wildest dream. She said, “The gift of my life was playing Glinda. So, this part… I didn’t let my mind go this far. You don’t expect this thing. Doing the work is the gift. This is just such a surreal acknowledgment and cherry on top. To be included with so many actors and actresses I love so much. This whole circuit has been an amazing dream.”

Grande was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, a category won by Zoe Saldaña for her role in Emilia Pérez. Her nomination was one of the ten total nominations received by Wicked, which ultimately won in two categories: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Eternal Sunshine Deluxe Edition

When asked about the release of the deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine, Grande didn’t share a specific date. “The next step is the next step. It means it must come out,” she said. She also joked that she’s not allowed to use the word “soon” because it implies “10 days or less.” Instead, she simply advised, “Keep your eyes peeled.”

In a January 2025 interview with Variety (via Teen Vogue), Grande said that the deluxe edition of her latest album is a “very special project” and that she’s “out there so much right now” and would “want to let my children miss me for two seconds.” She also promised to surprise her fans but said that she’s still “mulling over the timing in my head.”

Grande also shared that she “didn’t want to add songs just for the sake of it” and has chosen to “prioritize acting for now.” She added, “Performing will always be a part of my life, but I want to focus on this chapter of storytelling through film.”

Wicked: For Good is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.