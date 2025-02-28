Singer Benson Boone’s ‘In The Stars’ Reaches One Billion Streams

Benson Boone’s hit “In The Stars” just reached one billion streams, marking a milestone for the former American Idol contestant. The song earned Platinum certification from the RIAA in October 2023.

“I’m absolutely speechless. I think music is such a beautiful way to express emotions and experiences that you have gone through,” Boone said in an Instagram post. The song, written as a tribute to his great-grandmother, who died at 97, also became a success across Europe, reaching the Top 10 in the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

The song, which Boone wrote with Jason Evigan and Michael Pollack, went Gold in early 2023.

Boone’s musical journey began when he performed at a friend’s talent show. He appeared briefly on American Idol in 2021, before leaving the show to pursue his own path in music.

“Ghost Town,” his first single, came out in 2022. The song climbed the charts in 16 countries.

He released his first album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, in April 2024. It features the hit radio single “Beautiful Things.”

New music is on its way. Boone’s next single, “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else,” comes out Feb. 28.