Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson Meet During Tokyo Hotel Fire Drill

In an unexpected coincidence, Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson first met each other during a predawn fire drill at a Tokyo hotel.

“I’m like, ‘Jennifer?’ and she’s like, ‘Adam?’ And I’m like, ‘It’s nice to meet you!'” Levine told NBC.

When the alarm rang, guests rushed out of their rooms. The Maroon 5 frontman, wearing just sweatpants, ran through hallways warning others.

“I was fanning out, y’all. Forget there’s a whole fire, I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Adam Levine,'” Hudson exclaimed.

After finding out it was just a drill, the stars shared a hug. The meeting happened while Maroon 5 was touring Asia, doing eight shows across six countries.

With his family joining him, Levine’s tour started in Manila before traveling through major Asian cities to its final stop in Taiwan.

During a recent filming of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” both stars joked about their unexpected first meeting.

The 6 a.m. drill happened during their second morning at the Tokyo venue, where they stayed three nights.

The hotel later explained the early wake-up call was part of regular safety procedures. All guests left their rooms during the morning drill.

This was Maroon 5’s big comeback to several venues after a six-year break. Tour managers said every show was sold out.

The stars’ busy early 2025 schedules made this chance meeting even more special.