Gene Hackman: Latest Details on Investigation into His and His Wife’s Death

The deaths of Academy Award-winner Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog are leading to further investigations into their cause of death.

According to multiple outlets — including USA Today, The New York Times, and the Associated Press — Hackman was found in the mudroom of his Santa Fe, N.M. home. Authorities noted that he had his cane nearby and appeared to have fallen.

Meanwhile, Arakawa was found lying in a bathroom with a space heater near her head. Pills were scattered around her body, and there was an open prescription bottle on the bathroom counter. It was noted that Arakawa’s hands and feet were mummified, which is when a dead body dries out instead of decomposing.

Hackman and Arakawa’s dog was found dead in a closet that was about 15 feet from Arakawa’s body in the bathroom. Two other dogs were found alive on the property.

The investigation into these deaths is ongoing, but autopsies noted that Hackman and Arakawa showed no external signs of trauma. Toxicology tests were requested for both Hackman and Arakawa, as well as carbon monoxide tests. However, those test results are currently pending.

Hackman (95), Arakawa (64), and their dog (age unknown) were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday (Feb. 26) following a welfare check. It’s unknown how long they were dead in the home, but authorities said it was “several days, possibly even up to a couple of weeks.” There was no apparent sign of foul play, but investigators are not ruling it out completely.

