Your Playlist Could Use a Refresh: Best Songs About Spring

Spring is all about new beginnings, blooming flowers, and longer, sunnier days. What better way to embrace the season than with a playlist that feels just as fresh? From feel-good anthems to smooth, sunny-day jams, these songs will give your playlist the perfect seasonal refresh.

Good Days – SZA

Soft, dreamy, and full of optimism—this R&B favorite is the perfect soundtrack for a spring picnic or a lazy afternoon spent cloud-watching.

Flowers – Miley Cyrus

This empowering anthem became an instant hit in 2023 and is still blooming strong. With lyrics about self-love and resilience, Flowers radiates positivity and confidence—perfect for feeling empowered as the days get warmer. Plus, the mellow yet upbeat vibe gives you that sunshine-filled energy you need to embrace the season!

Good Graces – Sabrina Carpenter

Catchy and playful, Good Graces (released in 2024) is an energetic blend of pop and R&B. This track has an upbeat rhythm with just the right amount of fun to get you moving. It’s perfect for those carefree spring days when the weather is just right, and you’re ready to take on anything that comes your way.

Stargazing – Myles Smith

If you’re looking for something that feels like a sunset, Stargazing is your perfect match. Released in May 2024, this pop song feels breezy, uplifting, and full of wonder. It’s like a musical breath of fresh air, perfect for late spring nights spent under the stars.

Here Comes the Sun – The Beatles

A classic that never gets old. This song perfectly captures the feeling of stepping outside after a long winter and feeling that first warm breeze.

Walking on Sunshine – Katrina and the Waves

You simply can’t listen to this without smiling. It’s the ultimate feel-good song for when the sun is shining and your energy is high.

Unwritten/ Pocket Full of Sunshine – Natasha Bedingfield

Spring is all about fresh starts, and Unwritten is a timeless anthem for new beginnings. Another hit from Natasha that is a “ray of sunshine” is a Pocket Full of Sunshine. Go ahead—embrace the season and let the music inspire you!

