This Day in Top 40 History: February 27

As February comes to a close, let’s take a moment to reflect on the memorable events that happened on this day. February 27 has witnessed pop stars taking home Grammy awards, Whitney Houston reigning on the Billboard charts, and a free concert featuring Lady Gaga and Elton John. It’s certainly been a significant day in Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From songs we know by heart to chart-toppers, breakthrough hits and milestones from Feb. 27 have included:

1980: Dionne Warwick won Best Pop Vocal Performance for “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” at the 22nd Grammys. In addition, Herb Alpert won Best Pop Instrumental Performance for “Rise.”

Dionne Warwick won Best Pop Vocal Performance for “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” at the 22nd Grammys. In addition, Herb Alpert won Best Pop Instrumental Performance for “Rise.” 1993: Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” from the movie The Bodyguard hit No. 1 for 14 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. This song was written by Dolly Parton, but Houston made it famous.

Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” from the movie The Bodyguard hit No. 1 for 14 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. This song was written by Dolly Parton, but Houston made it famous. 2015: Justin Bieber hit the top 10 on Billboard with his song “Where Are Ü Now.” This song went to No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

Musicians have had a lasting impact on culture with events from Feb. 27, including acting work and free concerts:

2015: Legendary Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy died. While best known for his role as the science fiction character Spock, he also had a musical career. His albums included Leonard Nimoy Presents Mr. Spock’s Music from Outer Space and Two Sides of Leonard Nimoy.

Legendary Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy died. While best known for his role as the science fiction character Spock, he also had a musical career. His albums included Leonard Nimoy Presents Mr. Spock’s Music from Outer Space and Two Sides of Leonard Nimoy. 2016: Elton John and Lady Gaga gave a free performance ahead of the Oscars on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, California. The two superstars wanted to thank the city of West Hollywood for hosting Elton John’s Oscars viewing party that raised funds for his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Elton John and Lady Gaga gave a free performance ahead of the Oscars on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, California. The two superstars wanted to thank the city of West Hollywood for hosting Elton John’s Oscars viewing party that raised funds for his Elton John AIDS Foundation. 2021: Post Malone hosted a free virtual concert for the Pokémon 25th anniversary celebration. Katy Perry was also part of the virtual show.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable songs and performances from Feb. 27 have included:

1995: Singer-songwriter PJ Harvey released her album To Bring You My Love with hits such as “Working for the Man” and “Send His Love to Me.”

Singer-songwriter PJ Harvey released her album To Bring You My Love with hits such as “Working for the Man” and “Send His Love to Me.” 2009: Katy Perry performed at the famous venue Koko in London, England.

Katy Perry performed at the famous venue Koko in London, England. 2023: Singer SZA sold out the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Her show featured her seemingly floating on a raft above the crowd, with a lighthouse shining on the other side of the stage.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From deaths to lawsuits and injuries, challenges on this day have included:

1993: Marlena Davis died from lung cancer at the age of 48. Her band The Orlons had hits such as “The Wah-Watusi” and “Don’t Hang Up.”

Marlena Davis died from lung cancer at the age of 48. Her band The Orlons had hits such as “The Wah-Watusi” and “Don’t Hang Up.” 2015: Madonna revealed she was suffering from whiplash after falling due to a wardrobe malfunction at the Brit Awards two days earlier.

Madonna revealed she was suffering from whiplash after falling due to a wardrobe malfunction at the Brit Awards two days earlier. 2024: Donna Summer’s estate filed a lawsuit against Ye and Ty Dolla Sign. They claimed that the rappers’ track “Good (Don’t Die)” had illegally sampled Summer’s song, “I Feel Love.”

Feb 27 is an important day in music history. On this day, the Grammys gave awards to musicians and bands in the Top 40 category, and artists shared their music for free to support charities and other industries.