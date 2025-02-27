‘Superbad’ Turns 18: New Book Dives Into the Comedy Classic

Superbad is all grown up! In honor of the iconic comedy’s upcoming 18th anniversary, pop culture journalist Andrew Buss has released a new book, I AM MCLOVIN: How Superbad Became the Biggest Comedy Hit of Its Generation. This behind-the-scenes deep dive explores how the 2007 film became a cultural phenomenon.

How Superbad Came to Life

Did you know Superbad was written by two teenagers? Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg first started working on the script when they were just 13 years old! Buss’s book details their journey—from brainstorming hilarious (and raunchy) scenes to bringing their vision to life on set. It also covers how a cast of mostly unknown actors became Hollywood stars.

Producer Judd Apatow, who played a key role in making the movie happen, shares his take on what made Superbad so special. The book combines fresh interviews with material from a 2022 Vanity Fair oral history, giving fans an inside look at the making of this comedy classic.

Superbad tells the story of two high school best friends, played by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, who are desperate to have one wild night before graduation. Packed with unforgettable characters (like McLovin!) and hilarious moments, the Sony Pictures film was a massive hit, earning over $33 million on its opening weekend.

The cast also included Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Aviva Baumann, Martha MacIsaac, Emma Stone, and Rogen himself. The film’s success cemented their place in Hollywood and became a defining comedy for millennials.

Emma Stone’s Iconic Red Hair—A Happy Accident

One fun behind-the-scenes story revealed in the book, as reported by PEOPLE is how Emma Stone ended up with her signature red hair.

At the time, both Stone and Martha MacIsaac—who played the film’s main love interests—were brunettes, though Stone is naturally blonde. When asked about hair color choices, Apatow casually suggested, “Well, maybe it could be red or something?”

“So we dyed her hair red, which I think she had never done before,” Apatow recalls. “And since then, she has cursed me because now people love her with red hair and she’s had to live with that for a lot of her adult life. It was a real tossed-off thought from someone who knows nothing about makeup and hair.”

I AM MCLOVIN: How Superbad Became the Biggest Comedy Hit of Its Generation was released on February 18.

