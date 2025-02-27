Chappell Roan Plans to Release “The Giver” With Country-Pop Sound

Up-and-coming artist Chappell Roan is getting ready to release “The Giver,” showing a new direction in her music. The release comes with a B-side vinyl track “Fix It In The Morning,” coming out August 18, 2025.

She put out “Good Luck, Babe!” on April 6, 2024—a special 7-inch vinyl featuring the original demo “Read and Make Out.” “The Subway” captures the energy she brings to her live shows. She first played this song for excited fans at the Governors Ball last summer. But she continues to pay it at her live events. Roan debuted “The Giver” during a Saturday Night Live show last November.

Teaming up with Dan Nigro, she’s created five unique songs over the last couple of years that break new ground, according to a Rolling Stone article. This new collection blends country twang with her signature pop style. All the songs could potentially end up on her new album that’s currently unnamed and in the works.

The new album will weave fiddle sounds through an unexpected blend of styles. Screenrant mentions “a couple of ballads and a mid-tempo rock song” are coming.

Fans can get a taste of new music through a special hotline by calling 620-HOT-TOGO. Eye-catching street ads for the upcoming release of “The Giver” show the artist wearing blue clothes, with the tagline “Your ex’s worst nightmare” and the hotline number to call.

At the 2025 Grammys, Roan performed “Pink Pony Club.” The event also raised money for those impacted by the LA wildfires.