This Day in Top 40 History: February 24

From mega awards to touching tributes, Feb. 24 has had some major events and performances. Notable highlights of this day in music history are performances at the memorial service for NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Paul Simon winning Album of the Year for Graceland, and Harry Styles performing at a sold-out show in Melbourne.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Songs that had a huge impact on the music world include:

Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for five consecutive weeks. 1999: Pop singer Céline Dion won Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “My Heart Will Go On” at the 41st GRAMMY Awards. This song was a hit from the movie Titanic.

Cultural Milestones

Events and performances that helped shape worldwide culture include:

Paul Simon opened the 29th GRAMMY Awards with his song “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes” with Ladysmith Black Mambazo from South Africa. Simon also won Album of the Year with Graceland. 2009: The U.S. Mint produced a commemorative quarter engraved with big-band leader Duke Ellington, marking the first time a Black American was featured on a circulating U.S. coin.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable performances from Feb. 24 over the years include:

Pop crooner Barry Manilow hosted The Second Barry Manilow Special TV show with guest star Ray Charles. The show later received a Primetime Creative Arts Award for Outstanding Musical Direction. 2023: Harry Styles performed at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne to a packed and ecstatic crowd of almost 50,000 people. This performance was part of his “Love on Tour” shows.

Industry Tributes

Tributes to famous musicians from Feb. 24 include:

Postmaster General Anthony M. Frank announced the creation of a commemorative postal stamp featuring Elvis Presley. The public was invited to vote on two designs: a young Elvis from the 1950s and an older Elvis from the 1970s. The younger image won. 2020: Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, and Beyoncé performed a moving tribute at the memorial service for NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Many other celebrities and musicians also attended.

Feb. 24 has seen musicians and artists come together to perform tributes, celebrate artists at the GRAMMY Awards, and entertain crowds with love and televised performances. All of these events have had a positive impact on the music industry.