The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Breaks Records with Star-Studded Collaborations and Cinematic Inspiration

The new album by The Weeknd, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” broke records, selling 490,500 album units in its opening week. The Jan. 31, 2025, release is Abel Tesfaye’s biggest debut to date.

Fourteen of the tracks made Billboard’s Hot 100, with “Timeless” — featuring Playboi Carti — leading the pack. The album includes collaborations with Lana Del Rey, Future, and disco legend Giorgio Moroder.

Tesfaye’s recent comments suggest he might step back from the spotlight after dealing with mental health struggles during the album’s creation. “When is the right time to leave, if not at your peak? Once you understand who I am too much, then it’s time to pivot,” Tesfaye told People Magazine.

Between breaks to handle stress, he channels nervous energy into powerful performances. His personal struggles have left their mark on both his music and public persona in meaningful ways.

The album title holds two meanings: optimism mixed with uncertainty. An upcoming movie will tell more of the story, showing his growing interest in filmmaking.

Tesfaye says movies shape his creative work more than anything else. You can see their impact in his lyrics and performances.

He draws inspiration from Mary Shelley and Lauryn Hill, mixing their influences into his unique sound.

From his indie roots, Tesfaye has now moved into film and acting. He splits his time between music and movie projects.

His EP “My Dear Melancholy” revealed how music helps him work through personal struggles — a theme that carries into this new album.