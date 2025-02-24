Tate McRae Reacts to Being Compared to Britney Spears

Being compared to a legend like Britney Spears is a big deal, but for Tate McRae, it’s both exciting and a little overwhelming.

In a recent interview with The Independent, tied to the release of her third studio album, So Close to What, McRae shared her thoughts on the comparison. While she appreciates it, she admits it’s a lot to take in.

“It’s such a crazy statement because no one can compare to Britney Spears,” McRae said. “It’s like comparing someone to Michael Jackson! That’s the blueprint!”

McRae, who started as a professional dancer, first caught the public’s attention when she competed on So You Think You Can Dance at just 13 years old, finishing in third place. Soon after, she began posting her music on YouTube, launching her music career.

She has drawn inspiration from pop icons in her own work. In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, McRae revealed that the choreography for her Exes music video was influenced by Spears and Christina Aguilera.

“We were obviously taking inspiration from the greats, like Britney and Christina, and really wanted to just do a full dance music video,” she said. “I’ve been dreaming of doing a dance music video with full choreography — dance being the most prominent thing in the music video — for so long. So that definitely referenced some of my biggest idols.”

Despite the comparisons, McRae remains humble about being likened to Spears. “Obviously, it’s an honor,” she told the outlet at the time. “I mean, Britney’s the queen. People are going to compare newer artists to things that have happened in the past, so obviously it’s very cool to hear comments like that.”

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.