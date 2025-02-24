Andrew Tate Sparks Backlash Over Derogatory Comments on Ariana Grande’s Appearance

Drama unfolded on X when Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer turned social media influencer, took aim at Ariana Grande’s appearance. His Feb. 19, 2025, post triggered thousands of angry responses across the platform.

The 38-year-old personality wrote “Access denied” and called the singer “too skinny,” according to Sportskeeda.

X users fired back quickly. “She’s more famous than you, has more money, more success, has an amazing reputation, and hasn’t been to jail,” one responded. Another wrote: “It’s not okay to say this; you have no idea what damage and insecurity it can cause. Women are much more than just their appearance.”

The comments came after Grande dazzled at the BAFTA Awards red carpet on Feb. 16, 2025. Health experts suggest her plant-based diet or potential health issues could explain her weight changes.

With 10 million X followers watching, Tate’s dig at Grande follows his pattern of targeting women.

Legal troubles continue to plague the controversial figure. Romanian authorities charged him with rape, human trafficking, and running a criminal organization. Officials seized $4 million worth of assets, including 15 cars and 10 properties.

The seized items belong to Tate, his brother, or their companies. Both brothers maintain their innocence, saying they’re targets of political persecution.

Their legal challenges span Romania and the UK, involving five ongoing investigations. Three cases involve criminal charges and one is civil. Their attorneys are fighting back with U.S. defamation lawsuits against their accusers.

Grande ignored Tate’s remarks and speculation about her health, focusing on her music rather than social media drama.