Will Smith’s ‘Hancock 2’ Approached Zendaya for a Role

It seems it’s not only Will Smith’s 2005 romantic comedy Hitch that’s getting a sequel. His 2008 superhero movie Hancock, which grossed over $624 million, is getting a part two. The movie follows John Hancock, an amnesiac, alcoholic and disillusioned superhero with superhuman strength. The movie’s plot has a unique take on the superhero genre, making it a refreshing and fun film. Now, it’s finally getting a sequel.

Zendaya in Hancock 2?

In a recent interview, Will Smith confirmed that one of his upcoming projects is Hancock 2 and that the sequel is already in the works. Smith said, “There’s a really cool Hancock 2 idea. We haven’t even talked about it. I’m going to give you one little piece. Zendaya is being approached for a role in Hancock 2,” according to Movieweb.

He did not say which role, but there are speculations that the role is for Hancock and Mary’s daughter. Mary was Hancock’s ex-wife who has the same abilities as him, but they need to be separated since the longer they stay together, the more they become mortals. Charlize Theron played her in the first film.

Development Limbo

Since its release, a sequel has already been planned but according to director Peter Berg, it was “a question of timing.” In his Comicbookmovie.com 2012 interview, Berg said, “We’ve been talking about the sequel between us, Will Smith, [producers] Michael Mann and Akiva Goldman and myself. We’re all interested, but we literally just have trouble getting into the same room at the same time.” He added, “We did have a series of meetings last year and started to hash out an idea for sequel — and Will Smith actually had the idea — so I think it will happen, it’s just a question of timing.”

Charlize Theron also said she’s interested in appearing in a sequel. She told ComicBook in 2020, “You know, for a while we [talked about a sequel]. I think closer to when the movie came out, but not in recent years, no. We’ll be super heroes with our walkers, you know. And I’ll still go! I’ll still make that movie, I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Aside from Will Smith and Charlize Theron, Hancock also starred Jason Bateman as Mary’s husband Ray, Jae Head as Aaron, Ray’s son and Mary’s stepson and Eddie Marsan as Kenneth “Red” Parker, Jr., a bank robber turned Hancock’s nemesis.