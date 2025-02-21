This Day in Top 40 History: February 21

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 31: Bruno Mars performs on New Years Eve at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Chelsea)

On Feb. 21, several women won music awards, pop stars were honored on TV shows, concerts were held, and music artists spoke up for justice.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Numerous awards were presented on Feb. 21, including:

2012: Adele won British Female Solo Artist and British Album of the Year at the Brit Awards with her groundbreaking album 21. This was Adele’s second album, with hits such as “Set Fire to the Rain” and “Rumour Has It.”

Cultural Milestones

Songs and performances on Feb. 21 that have made an impact include:

2001: Colombian pop star Shakira won her first Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album. Her live album MTV Unplugged was performed at the Grand Ballroom in New York City. It includes acoustic versions of her songs “Octavo Día” and “Ojos Así.”

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some notable shows and performances happened on Feb. 21, including:

1971: On the final season of The Ed Sullivan Show, an episode was dedicated to the vocal group The 5th Dimension. They sang songs such as “Up, Up, and Away” and “One Less Bell to Answer.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has seen some interesting moments on Feb. 21, including:

2014: Demi Lovato performed at the Philips Arena in Atlanta for “The Neon Lights Tour.” Lovato began her career as a young actor on the Disney Channel before moving on to singing and performing.

With hit songs, award shows, and intriguing speeches, Feb. 21 is a notable day in Top 40 history.