Everything We Know About Greta Gerwig’s Reboot Version of ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Honoree Greta Gerwig speaks onstage during the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's Pioneer Dinner Honoring Greta Gerwig at The Beverly Hilton on September 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Another beloved film series getting a reboot in Hollywood’s era of remakes is the fantasy classic The Chronicles of Narnia. Greta Gerwig, the director behind the critically and commercially successful 2023 film Barbie, is taking the reins for this new version.

Here’s everything we know about Gerwig’s movie version of the C.S. Lewis fantasy novels.

Rebooted The Chronicles of Narnia Cast

In September 2024, rumors began circulating that Gerwig signed on Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge for an undisclosed role. However, a representative from Netflix (who own the rights for new film adaptation of the Narnia books), denied his casting, per Teen Vogue.

No official announcements yet about the cast members for this potential franchise.

Movie Adaptations

In an interview with Deadline, IMAX CEO Richad Gelfond seemingly hinted that Netflix plans to adopt all seven books into movies. Gelfond said, “This was a really great movie [for us] because I think there are like eight movies planned … and what Imax does best is launch franchises and launch events, [and] this is the kind of movie that is very conducive to an Imax release. It’s also not as unusual as you think.”

This means that the remaining books in the series will finally get a movie adaptation.

Greta Gerwig Will Direct At Least Two Movies

Gelfond seemed to confirm that there are eight movies planned for the franchise; as of now, Gerwig is attached to direct two movies. Collider also reported that the reboot will be different from the 2005-2010 film series which adapted the first three books in the series: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian: The Return to Narnia and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader since it will start with the sixth book, The Magician’s Nephew.

Starting with The Magician’s Nephew is brilliant since the book serves as a prequel and describes Narnia’s origin story of how Aslan, the Great Lion, created the world and how evil first entered it.

Gerwig’s Versions Will be “Rooted in Faith”

Ted Sarandos, Netflix CEO called Gerwig an “incredible visionary.” He said, “It won’t be counter to how the audience may have imagined those worlds, but it will be bigger and bolder than they thought.” He also said that Gerwig’s world building will “rooted in faith” and faithful to Lewis’ original novels, according to Time.

The Chronicles of Narnia is scheduled for a Thanksgiving Day release in 2026 in IMAX and available for streaming on Netflix starting Christmas Day 2026.