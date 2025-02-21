Tate McRae & The Kid LAROI: Music, Love, and Their Relationship

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Tate McRae is stepping into an exciting new chapter with her third studio album, So Close to What, which dropped on Feb. 21. One of the standout tracks? “I Know Love”—her first-ever collaboration with her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI.

In an interview with GQ, Tate opened up about what it was like working on a song with him.

“I’ve been a fan of him for a long time, so I would have wanted to do a record regardless, even if I wasn’t dating him. But it was interesting. Being in front of someone and creating is nerve-wracking, even if it is someone as close as your boyfriend,” she shared.

She also explained the balance between their personal and professional relationship:

“I think there’s a line you want to maintain – how would you talk to your boyfriend about something with no filter, and how would you talk to your peer who you respect as an artist? There [are] two different modes. It’s just respecting the fact that this is their craft too.”

Tate and The Kid LAROI first sparked dating rumors in early 2024, and they’ve been going strong ever since. Here’s how their love story unfolded.

In January 2024, a video started making rounds online of Tate and LAROI vacationing in Mexico with friends. Around the same time, Tate shared a photo dump from the trip, where she appeared to be wearing his shirt in some of the pics. Later that month, paparazzi caught them on a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, fueling even more speculation about their relationship.

By February, the two were spotted holding hands at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Daily Mail even obtained photos of them on what looked like a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. That same month, they hung out with the Biebers again during Super Bowl weekend.

Justin Bieber shares new photo with Hailey Bieber, Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi:



“Cutenesssssssssssss” pic.twitter.com/3BQqgVuRvi — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2024

In April, during a show in Dublin on The First Time tour, LAROI casually referred to Tate as his “girlfriend” while on stage, making their relationship official in the most unexpected way.

By July, LAROI posted a sweet birthday tribute to Tate for her 21st, sharing a photo of him kissing her with the caption, “You make me better! I love yoooouuu.” In August, Tate returned the favor by posting a cute video for LAROI’s 21st birthday on her Instagram Stories. That same month, they were seen on a night out together in NYC’s NoHo after Tate’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. LAROI even joined her on stage for a surprise performance of Without You, sending fans into a frenzy.

In September, Tate and LAROI attended the MTV VMAs together. Although Tate walked the red carpet alone, the couple didn’t hold back on showing affection while sitting in the audience.

From secret vacations to performing on stage together, Tate and LAROI’s relationship has been a whirlwind.

