Cash App Launches Tortoise Card With Shaboozey in New Ad

A Western adventure showcases Cash App’s newest prepaid Visa card: the Tortoise Card. Shaboozey helps bring the no-fee banking option to life in a short film.

Shaboozey made waves in 2025 with five Grammy nominations. The breakout artist landed spots in the Best New Artist, Best Country Song, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Country Solo Performance categories. His Grammy night performance proved to be a milestone moment.

In the Cash App film, director Jackson Tisi takes the musician on a 150-year journey through time. Alongside an unusual turtle sidekick, they wander through dusty streets where old meets new in surprising ways.

The card works seamlessly at any Visa merchant location. Cash App loaded it with benefits and discounts, adding value to its expanding suite of financial tools.

Shaboozey’s distinctive sound is a blend of hip-hop beats with country flavor and rock energy. His appearance at the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day halftime show last season paved the way for Grammy recognition.

Behind the scenes, explained Muse by Clios, Tisi teamed up with Fela to create visual storytelling magic. Their work connects centuries, blending frontier scenes with modern banking in a visual narrative.

With the Tortoise Card, Cash App moves beyond basic transfers. The Visa network provides wide access while rewards build up with every purchase.