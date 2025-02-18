Closures and Delays: Cumberland County Schools Closed Wednesday as Rain, Sleet Expected

With ice and possible snow moving into the region Wednesday morning, Cumberland County Schools has announced it will be closed for students. Public Schools of Robeson County will also be remote Wednesday, and delayed Thursday.

“According to the National Weather Service, inclement weather is expected to move into the Cumberland County region tomorrow. Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of students, employees, and families in mind, Cumberland County Schools (CCS) will be closed for students on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, with employees working remotely.”

The move is the first of an expected number of delays and closures, as a winter weather system moves into the region, with impacts expected to start Wednesday morning.

Public Schools of Robeson County said it will operate on a remote schedule Wednesday, and delayed Thursday.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on a remote instruction schedule on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, due to the potential for inclement weather. All afterschool activities and events on Wednesday are canceled. PSRC will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Stay tuned to our district website and social media outlets for updates!”

More closures below:

Public Schools

Cumberland County: Closed for students Wednesday, employees working remotely

Closed for students Wednesday, employees working remotely Robeson County: Remote day Wednesday, 2 hour delay Thursday

Remote day Wednesday, 2 hour delay Thursday Lee County: Remote

Remote Bladen County: Closed

Closed Hoke County: Closed

Closed Scotland County: Remote Wednesday, 2 hour delay Thursday

Remote Wednesday, 2 hour delay Thursday Harnett County: Remote

Remote Sampson County: Remote

Remote DoDEA Fort Bragg: Early release 1 p.m. Wednedsay

Other Schools

Capitol Encore Academy: Closed

Closed Fayetteville Academy: Closed

Closed Northwood Temple: Closed

Closed Berean Baptist: Closed

Closed Alpha Academy: Closed

Closed Village Christian: Closed

Closed Riverside Christian: Closed

Closed Freedom Christian: Half day

Colleges & Universities

FTCC: Remote

Remote Robeson Community College: Remote

Remote Campbell University: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday Fayetteville State: Reduced Operations Level 1

Reduced Operations Level 1 Central Carolina Community College: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday Methodist University: Closed Wednesday

Military

Fort Bragg: Early release at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Early release at 1 p.m. Wednesday All MWR facilities closing at 1 p.m.

AAFES/Exchange closing at 7 p.m.

DoDEA Schools early release at 1 p.m.

Womack Army Medical Center closing at 1 p.m.

Local Government

City of Fayetteville: Closed

Closed FAST Bus: Service stopping at 12 p.m.

Service stopping at 12 p.m. Fay/CC Parks & Recreation: Closed

Closed Cumberland County: Closed

Closed Hope Mills: Closed

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.