Closures and Delays: Cumberland County Schools Closed Wednesday as Rain, Sleet Expected
With ice and possible snow moving into the region Wednesday morning, Cumberland County Schools has announced it will be closed for students. Public Schools of Robeson County will also be remote Wednesday, and delayed Thursday.
“According to the National Weather Service, inclement weather is expected to move into the Cumberland County region tomorrow. Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of students, employees, and families in mind, Cumberland County Schools (CCS) will be closed for students on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, with employees working remotely.”
The move is the first of an expected number of delays and closures, as a winter weather system moves into the region, with impacts expected to start Wednesday morning.
Public Schools of Robeson County said it will operate on a remote schedule Wednesday, and delayed Thursday.
“The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on a remote instruction schedule on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, due to the potential for inclement weather. All afterschool activities and events on Wednesday are canceled. PSRC will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Stay tuned to our district website and social media outlets for updates!”
More closures below:
Public Schools
- Cumberland County: Closed for students Wednesday, employees working remotely
- Robeson County: Remote day Wednesday, 2 hour delay Thursday
- Lee County: Remote
- Bladen County: Closed
- Hoke County: Closed
- Scotland County: Remote Wednesday, 2 hour delay Thursday
- Harnett County: Remote
- Sampson County: Remote
- DoDEA Fort Bragg: Early release 1 p.m. Wednedsay
Other Schools
- Capitol Encore Academy: Closed
- Fayetteville Academy: Closed
- Northwood Temple: Closed
- Berean Baptist: Closed
- Alpha Academy: Closed
- Village Christian: Closed
- Riverside Christian: Closed
- Freedom Christian: Half day
Colleges & Universities
- FTCC: Remote
- Robeson Community College: Remote
- Campbell University: Closed Wednesday
- Fayetteville State: Reduced Operations Level 1
- Central Carolina Community College: Closed Wednesday
- Methodist University: Closed Wednesday
Military
- Fort Bragg: Early release at 1 p.m. Wednesday
- All MWR facilities closing at 1 p.m.
- AAFES/Exchange closing at 7 p.m.
- DoDEA Schools early release at 1 p.m.
- Womack Army Medical Center closing at 1 p.m.
Local Government
- City of Fayetteville: Closed
- FAST Bus: Service stopping at 12 p.m.
- Fay/CC Parks & Recreation: Closed
- Cumberland County: Closed
- Hope Mills: Closed