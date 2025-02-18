Company Turning ‘Garbage Into Energy’ Opening Plastic Recycling Facility in Fayetteville

Waste Energy Corp, a pioneering company in sustainable waste management, is set to launch its first waste-to-energy conversion facility in Fayetteville. This strategic move aims to transform plastic waste into clean diesel fuel, addressing the escalating global plastic pollution crisis.

The 26,000-square-foot facility, located at the end of Cool Spring Street, near downtown Fayetteville, will remove plastic from polluting landfills and process up to 30 tons of waste daily. The process of converting waste into an asset is proof of a business model that produces profit while protecting the environment.

Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp, emphasized the significance of this development: “Our commitment to a cleaner planet and a more sustainable future is taking a giant leap forward with the opening of the Fayetteville facility. We are turning plastic waste into an asset, demonstrating that environmental responsibility and business profitability can go hand in hand.”

Waste Energy Corp uses pyrolysis technology combined with artificial intelligence to decompose plastic waste in an oxygen-free environment, producing reusable energy without releasing harmful toxins. This innovative approach not only diverts significant amounts of plastic from landfills and waterways but also generates clean-burning fuels, contributing to the circular economy.

Rob Patton, Executive Vice President of the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC), expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “As a growing center of innovation, this is an excellent example of cutting-edge technology addressing a global need. We are proud to welcome Scott and Waste Energy Corp to Fayetteville and Cumberland County.”

Waste Energy Corp’s facility is expected to be operating by the second quarter of 2025. Their initiative in Fayetteville represents a significant step toward mitigating this crisis by converting waste into valuable energy resources.

