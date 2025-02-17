This Day in Top 40 History: February 17

Destiny's Child performed live at 'Women Rock!: Girls & Guitars' at the Wiltern Theater, Los Angeles, Ca. 10/12/00. The concert was held to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer and will air on the Lifetime channel sunday, october 22, 2000. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

Feb. 17 has had its share of hits and milestones. A military member earned a gold record for “The Battle of the Green Berets,” bands and stars appeared on television, and musician Herb Alpert opened his multimedia art show at a Palm Desert gallery.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 17 is associated with many songs and albums we still sing along to:

1965: The English band The Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting for You” was released on this day. This catchy song is still heard on the radio.

Cultural Milestones

The date has seen songs and events leave a lasting impression on culture worldwide:

1966: Sgt. Barry Sadler’s single “Battle of the Green Berets” won gold from the Recording Industry Association of America. This song is about the Special Forces unit fighting in Vietnam.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many notable songs, performances, and movies garnered special attention on Feb. 17:

1962: Gene Chandler’s “Duke of Earl” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song stayed in that position for three weeks.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes in the music industry often have lasting effects, with musicians enjoying a different type of artistic expression. Feb. 17 plays an important role:

1982: Thelonious Monk, a jazz pianist who influenced pop/fusion stars such as Steely Dan, died on this day. Music historians claim that Monk was one of the most inventive pianists across all genres and a genuine master of American music.

The music industry constantly changes and evolves. Top 40 hits across musical styles, major musicians, and television appearances by popular bands have and continue to influence future generations.