Selena Gomez Announces New Album With Fiancé Benny Blanco

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Selena Gomez is officially back to making music—even after hinting she might be done with it. And this time, she’s bringing her superstar producer fiancé, Benny Blanco, along for the ride.

“I always trick you guys,” Gomez wrote on Instagram, sharing cozy photos of her and Blanco snuggled up together. “my NEW album ‘I Said I Love You First’ with my best friend @bennyblanco, is out on 3/21 🖤 Our first song, ‘Scared of Loving You,’ is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!”

Fans had been speculating about a musical collaboration between the couple for months. Back in January, Gomez shared an Instagram Story of herself wearing headphones at what looked like a studio desk. She playfully blocked the screen in front of her with a red heart emoji, keeping things a mystery.

Blanco also teased their work together in a TikTok video. When a fan commented, “Benny please make some new songs for our queen,” he walked into a home studio—only to reveal Gomez sitting on a couch, adjusting a microphone.

It’s been a while since Gomez released a full album—her last one, Rare, dropped in 2020. But this isn’t the first time she and Blanco have teamed up. He co-produced “Kill Em with Kindness” and “Same Old Love” on her 2015 album Revival and later worked with her on 2019’s “I Can’t Get Enough” alongside Tainy and J Balvin. Most recently, he helped create her 2023 hit “Single Soon.”

Music isn’t the only thing the two have been celebrating. After dating since June 2023, Gomez and Blanco got engaged last month. The singer shared the exciting news on Dec. 11 with an Instagram post featuring her marquise-cut engagement ring and the caption, “forever begins now..”

