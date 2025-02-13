‘Blue’s Clues’ Steve Checks In Again, Offering Comfort to Fans: ‘How You Feeling?’

Steve Burns is back, taking another moment to check in—and his fans couldn’t be more grateful.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, Feb. 12, the former Blue’s Clues host once again provides a comforting, almost therapist-like presence for his 3.5 million followers.

“How you doing?” he asks at the start of the one-minute clip. Then, for nearly 50 seconds, Burns simply nods at the camera, occasionally saying, “Yep,” as soothing music plays in the background. At the end of the video, he offers a warm, reassuring statement: “Yep, I hear you… You look great.”

Many fans say Burns’ calming videos remind them of another cherished figure from children’s television—Mr. Rogers. Known for his kindness and ability to comfort during tough times, Mr. Rogers had a way of making his viewers feel truly seen and heard.

One commenter on Burns’ video wrote “Steve, when I was 9, I’d help you find clues on the TV at my grandma’s house. Today I turned 38. Grandma is gone, the world is dark, and you help me find comfort. Mr. Rogers would be proud of you.”

Another added “Anyone else cry as soon as you saw him?”

This latest video follows a similar one Burns posted months ago, where he “checked in” on his followers in his own quiet way. In another TikTok video from Nov. 6—just a day after the 2024 presidential election—Burns appears with two coffee mugs. He places one below the camera, as if offering it to the viewer, then silently sips from his own while resting his arms on a fence. He never says a word, instead nodding at the camera before taking a deep breath at the end.

Burns opened up about these videos in an April interview with Today, explaining that they reflect the same values as Blue’s Clues—respect, understanding, and speaking to viewers in an honest, compassionate way.

“Blue’s Clues had so much silence in it. I simply wanted to do that,” he said. “I wanted to see if that was possible. None of us thought that it would have the impact that it did, and we were so surprised.”

He also acknowledged the influence of Fred Rogers, who believed that truly listening to someone is “giving the gift of attention.”

“When we pay attention, we’re making an investment in someone else. And that’s the basis of compassion, in a lot of ways,” Burns said.

Burns first became a household name when Blue’s Clues premiered on Nickelodeon in 1996. He hosted the beloved show until 2000, when Donovan Patton stepped in as Steve’s brother, Joe. The series ended in 2006, but in 2019, a new chapter began with Blue’s Clues & You!, starring Josh Dela Cruz. The revival has continued to keep the spirit of the original show alive, even leading to a Paramount+ movie in 2022.

