DistiNCtly Fayetteville Launches Free Online Tourism Academy For Locals

A new online learning program has been launched to help Fayetteville-area locals learn more about the community’s attractions, events and more.

DistiNCtly Fayetteville, the official tourism organization for Fayetteville and Cumberland County, has launched the “Can Do Tourism Academy,” a free program aimed at empowering local businesses and front-line staff to enhance the region’s tourism experience.

“At DistiNCtly Fayetteville, we recognize the vital role that exceptional hospitality plays in shaping our region’s reputation and economic success,” Devin Heath, CEO of DistiNCtly Fayetteville said in a news release. “Cumberland County has so much to offer visitors—from world-class museums and attractions to our diverse restaurants and breweries —and we are proud to launch The Can Do Academy to empower individuals to provide an excellent visitor experience.”

This effort reflects DistiNCtly Fayetteville’s commitment to driving economic growth through tourism by increasing visitation, extending visitor stays, and enhancing spending across the county. The academy complements other recent initiatives by DistiNCtly Fayetteville, such as the updated Fayetteville Area Destination Guide and partnerships with Visit North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to see DistiNCtly Fayetteville launch this impactful ambassador program,” said Stephen Ekstrom, CEO & Co-founder of Learn Tourism. “By investing in education and community engagement, they are setting a new standard for destination stewardship and visitor hospitality. We’re proud to have played a role in building a program that will leave a lasting impact.”

The program contains 37 online lessons that DistiNCtly Fayetteville, and is open to anyone, but is targeted at businesses who employ front-line workers in the hospitality, attraction and restaurant industries. The program goes through area attractions, events, restaurants and more.

The program is self-guided and can be completed at THIS LINK: https://fayetteville.thinkific.com/courses/thecandoacademy.

