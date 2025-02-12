Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: Feb. 14-Feb. 16

Matt Mathews speaks onstage during Matt Mathews' Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club on November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The tour comes to Fayetteville this weekend.

Fayetteville’s Valentine’s weekend looks to be unforgettable, with plenty of exciting events. Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, a romantic dinner, or a timeless movie, there’s something for everyone. Plus, with high-energy music parties, wellness fairs, and Galentine’s brunches, you can celebrate however you like. From love stories to live entertainment, Fayetteville has all the ingredients for a perfect Valentine’s celebration.

8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 Where: Crown Theater, 2484+M4, Fayetteville

Crown Theater, 2484+M4, Fayetteville Cost: Tickets start at $25

Matt Mathews, known for his relatable and situational humor, brings his unique comedy style to the stage, covering everything from farm life to boudoir photography. His live show features the popular “Confessions with Matt” segment, where he hilariously reacts to audience secrets. Mathews, who once dreamed of performing as a broke, gay kid from the South, is now launching his second headlining tour with Live Nation. He describes “Boujee on a Budget” as an exciting, wild experience made possible by the support of his fans.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14 Where: Gaston Brewing Company, 124 Hay St., Fayetteville

Gaston Brewing Company, 124 Hay St., Fayetteville Cost: $47.64 for adults and $70.48 for couples

Enjoy a memorable, romantic evening filled with delicious food at Gaston Brewing Company this Valentine’s Day. The Hearts and Hops’ features a four-course dinner with exquisite options such as beef bourguignon, lobster ravioli, and chicken saltimbocca, topped off with decadent desserts such as blood orange raspberry cheesecake or tiramisu. Complete the celebration with a complimentary champagne, beer, or wine toast.

8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 Where: Cameo Art House Theatre, 225 Hay St., Fayetteville

Cameo Art House Theatre, 225 Hay St., Fayetteville Cost: $13 to $15

Experience one of the greatest love stories ever told with a special Valentine’s Day screening of “Casablanca” at the historic Cameo Art House Theatre. This timeless classic, starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, is the perfect way to celebrate romance on the big screen. If you reminisce about old memories or want to create new ones, step into the magic of 1940s Casablanca and enjoy an unforgettable night.

Other Events

If you’re looking to dance the night away, focus on health and wellness, or enjoy a fun Galentine’s gathering, these events offer a variety of ways to celebrate: