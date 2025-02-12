Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Bringing Circus Back To Fayetteville in March

After eight years on hiatus, the amazing Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus are bringing The Greatest Show on Earth back to Fayetteville’s Crown Coliseum from March 7-9, 2025.

The incredible show features seventy-five talented artists from 18 different countries around the world. These performers will amaze audiences with their daring acts during multiple shows starting Friday evening at 7 p.m.

“This isn’t just any circus. This is The Greatest Show On Earth that blends breathtaking stunts, high-energy performances, and laugh-out-loud moments that keep everyone on the edge of their seats,” Ringling Bros. said in a news release. “This all-new Ringling production is for everyone, from kids to grandparents, making it the perfect family entertainment experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the circus, there is no other show like this to create lasting family memories.”

According to Ringling Bros., the show will include:

The never-before-seen triangular highwire and the crisscross flying trapeze adds layers of complexity to traditional circus acts, allowing fans to see more action and more performers simultaneously.

A high-energy BMX bike stunt scene, where bikes and riders flip high above the arena on ramps and trampolines is an adrenaline rush for the crowd.

Live music performances add a vibrant energy to the show and encourages audience participation.

The Double Wheel of Destiny pushes the limits with four daredevils executing daring leaps and somersaults on two spinning apparatuses, 30 feet above the ground while moving at incredible speeds.

Fans won't want to miss Wesley, the One Wheel Wonder, a Guinness World Record-setting performer riding the world's tallest unicycle at 34.6 feet.

Human juggling, where a performer flips and twists high and fast in the air, propelled by his partner's feet—a must-see sight.

“Over the past two years, we’ve innovated and deepened the connection between performers and the audience, creating an unforgettable experience,” Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO and producer of “The Greatest Show On Earth,” said in the release.

Get your tickets at the Crown Coliseum box office or through Ringling.com. Parking is free for all shows.

WHEN: Friday, March 7 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 8 10:30 AM, 2:30 PM & 6:30 PM

Sunday, March 9 10:30 AM & 2:30 PM

