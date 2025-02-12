Post Malone’s Demon-Fighting Truck Driver Comic Set to Come Out on Free Comic Book Day

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Post Malone is interviewed during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On May 3, 2025, Vault Comics will show off a sneak peek at Post Malone’s “Big Rig” graphic novel. The story follows an ex-priest’s adventures across Europe, fighting demons while driving his armored truck.

This preview accompanies 45 other comics at the yearly giveaway, split between 13 Gold Sponsor books and 33 Silver Sponsor releases. Comic shops will have the complete novel later in 2025.

Michael Bay is on board to direct a movie version. The story mixes scary moments with fast-paced action, taking place in medieval Europe as a trucker faces off against supernatural enemies.

“I love the art, attitude, and characters,” Michael Bay told Bleeding Cool. “Also I am excited to work with Post Malone and have our creative worlds collide.”

Diamond Comic Distributors showed all titles in its December PREVIEWS catalog, with “Big Rig” standing out among Free Comic Book Day offerings.

During the event, Youtooz, FanWraps, and Surreal Entertainment will launch special merchandise. The day’s lineup has something for everyone. With comics covering many styles and topics, organizers hope both newcomers and longtime fans will discover their next must-read.

Each publisher picked its titles carefully. Their choices try to grab the attention of both new and longtime comic readers.

This annual event keeps comics within reach for everyone. Shops everywhere open their doors, welcoming people to pick up free books.

Ask your local comic stores about their plans. Each shop will pick which free books they’ll give out.