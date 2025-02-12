Cumberland County Plans Community Discussion on Racism Event in February

A community organization is stepping up to help in the fight against racism in our community.

Organization Against Racism: Cumberland County will hold “2025: The State of Systematic Racism in Cumberland County” at Crossroads Church on Saturday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event intends to create a space to have difficult and meaningful conversations about systemic racism in the community.

The format will combine presentations with small group discussions about education, environment, immigration, and health care. Participants will be given the opportunity to learn about topics they are passionate about or to explore new areas.

Board member Carmella McKellar hopes to hear voices from every part of the community to ensure that everyone’s concerns are understood and heard. These discussions are important for establishing real ways to improve local systems.

“Where are we wanting to go? What do we want to see? Where are the issues? And how do you see our role in addressing these issues?” McKellar said to The Fayetteville Observer. “We do not seek to be an inwardly focused organization. We seek that input, we seek that collaboration, we seek that assistance.”

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.