This Day in Top 40 History: February 10

Feb. 10 has witnessed some major milestones, performances, and GRAMMY awards. Notably, on this day in music history, big band leader Glenn Miller won the first-ever solid-gold hit. In addition, Carole King released one of the best pop albums of all time, and Michael Jackson revealed details about his cosmetic surgery in an Oprah Winfrey interview.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some songs and albums that changed history on Feb. 10 that we still admire:

1942: Glenn Miller, famous for his orchestra, received the first solid-gold hit with “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” The song sold over 1.2 million copies.

Frank Sinatra’s album “Come Fly With Me” hit the top spot on this day. Songs from this album are still covered by crooners today. 1971: Carole King released her groundbreaking album, “Tapestry.” This album features some of the best songs in pop history, such as “I Feel the Earth Move” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Cultural Milestones

Certain songs and events have had a lasting cultural influence, including:

1978: Van Halen released their self-titled debut album, changing the face of arena rock and hard rock. Songs from this album include “Runnin’ With the Devil” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘bout Love,” which have influenced many young rock guitarists.

Rocker Tom Petty was awarded the MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles, California. He was honored for his charitable work, artist advocacy, and creative contributions to the music industry. 2019: The 61st GRAMMY Awards were held on Feb. 10 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Award winners included crossover artist Kacey Musgraves, rappers Cardi B and Bad Bunny, and pop diva Ariana Grande.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 10 has had some memorable recordings and performances that we still remember:

2004: Rapper Kanye West released his debut studio album, “The College Dropout.” This album features songs such as “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

Music fans and industry leaders often put pressure on musical artists, and some changes and challenges we have seen on Feb. 10 include:

1993: In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson said that he didn’t have much plastic surgery done to change his skin tone. Instead, he claimed he had a skin disorder that destroyed the pigmentation of his skin.

Feb. 10 has seen many important milestones, big and small, that have impacted the music industry today.