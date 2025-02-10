SZA Releases Extended LANA Album with 4 New Songs After Super Bowl Performance
Right after her amazing Super Bowl show, SZA added four new songs to an expanded LANA, bringing the total tracks to 42. The new additions include “Joni” featuring Don Toliver, “Take You Down,” “PSA,” and a stripped-back version of “Open Arms.”
The release comes on the heels of her incredible Super Bowl LIX performance, where she performed alongside Kendrick Lamar. They surprised the crowd by bringing out Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, who performed with dancers dressed in red, white, and blue for a memorable show.
LANA hit streaming platforms last December, though fans had to wait a few extra hours past its planned midnight ET release. The album builds on the momentum of her earlier hit SOS.
The new tracks join fan favorites like “Saturn” and “Drive.” “BMF” and “30 for 30” are also part of the lineup. “Joni,” which had been available on SoundCloud since 2021, now makes its debut on major streaming platforms.
LANA’s impact has been huge. The album broke Whitney Houston’s record for most weeks at number one for R&B/hip-hop albums by female artists.
During the halftime show, SZA and Lamar performed “Luther” and “All the Stars.” This release comes after fans waited two years since LANA was first teased. The final product mixes new material with beloved songs from SZA’s collection.