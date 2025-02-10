David Schwimmer Thinks Elon Musk Should Take Kanye West Off Of X

“Spread love, not hate.” This is what Friends star David Schwimmer wants. He’s appealing to a specific person who has the power to make it happen—well, at least over on X. Schwimmer made a plea to owner Elon Musk, urging him to stop giving rapper Kanye West a platform to promote his hate-filled rants.

Since West has a history of tweeting antisemitic rants and it seems he can get away with whatever he says or does, Schwimmer appealed to Musk instead.

David Schwimmer’s Plea to Elon Musk

The actor posted on his Instagram last Saturday about West’s latest controversial tweets starting with “I’m a Nazi.”

West’s tirade went on and he started attacking Jewish people. He admitted he’s a racist and that “stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true.” He also tweeted that “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

He also tweeted how he “loves Hitler” and that he is “never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

David Schwimmer captioned his post by admitting, “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk.” He pointed out that the rapper has 32.7 million followers on X, which is twice the number of Jewish people in the world today.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt supported this and said via NBC News, “Here we go again. Another egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny from Ye on his X account this morning. Just a few years ago, ADL found that 30 antisemitic incidents nationwide were tied to Kanye’s 2022 antisemitic rants.” He added, “We condemn this dangerous behavior and need to call it what it is: a flagrant and unequivocal display of hate.”

Schwimmer ended his caption with, “I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.”

Aside from Schwimmer, Piers Morgan also tweeted, “Go to bed @kanyewest you monumental d—head.”

Kanye West’s History of Antisemitism

In 2022, West lost numerous sponsors and partnerships because of his antisemitic statements. One of those was his lucrative Yeezy collaboration with Adidas. Gap, Balenciaga and talent agents Creative Artists Agency also terminated their partnerships with the rapper. He was also banned from using X for eight months, but that was before X relaxed its moderation guidelines and eliminated the fact-checking program.