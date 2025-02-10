All The Jokes Chelsea Handler Threw During the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Host Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

When Chelsea Handler is on stage, you know it’s going to be a wild night—and the 2025 Critics Choice Awards were no exception. The comedian delivered a night of laughs and a few moments that made the audience gasp and say, “Did she just joke about that?” Spoiler: She did.

From the moment she took the mic, it was clear: no one was safe. Whether it was the ongoing legal drama between two co-stars that, frankly, took over social media or about her longest relationship, Handler had no problem keeping the audience on their toes waiting for who she would roast next.

Chelsea Handler’s Roasts

Handler talked about what the Los Angelenos are going through because of the wildfire before segueing to the never-ending legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. “I want to acknowledge that we’ve been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country — waking up every day not knowing what news we’re going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us. So, it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that’s why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.”

The host did not let up and continued, “Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I’m grateful. I think we’re all grateful. And I think we’re good. I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you’re on, we can all agree to accept that there’s probably not going to be a sequel. It ends with us, guys,” wittily referencing the movie’s title.

She also poked fun at herself and how it was already her third time hosting the show. “I’m so thrilled to be here with all of you. This is my third time hosting which makes it my second longest relationship.” She continued, “My first being with a former head of this very network. Shout out to Ted Harbert. That was back when it was still cool to sleep with your boss.”

Chelsea Handler also talked about Best Actor nominee for Conclave, Ralph Fiennes (Adrien Brody won the category for The Brutalist). “You’ve played a ruthless Nazi, evil Lord Voldemort, and now a celibate cardinal, and somehow made me wanna have sex with you in all three roles. I am not alone. You’ve made some truly unsexy people very sexy. So, I’m begging you: Please, never play Vladimir Putin. I can’t do that again.”

Handler also had a Babygirl moment during the awards night, with help from Fiennes, who played his part very convincingly.