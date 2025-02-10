Billie Eilish Launches New $90 Dice-Shaped Perfume ‘Your Turn’

Singer Billie Eilish launched ‘Your Turn’ on Feb. 6, 2025 — a $90 perfume packaged in a dice-shaped bottle.

The unique scent combines bergamot with cardamom and fresh ginger notes. Sweet peach and tropical coconut blend with night jasmine, while deep sandalwood and musk form the base notes.

Packaged in eco-friendly Envirofoil wrapping, this vegan fragrance is free from parabens and has never been tested on animals.

This is the artist’s second perfume. It follows her 2021 fragrance, ‘Eilish,’ which came in a bottle shaped like a torso. That design highlighted the human body from neck to chest.

Eilish chose the dice shape as a departure from typical perfume bottle shapes. She wants to turn perfume bottles into pieces you’d want to display.

“I really love fragrances with beautiful bottles that can stand independently,” Eilish told Cosmopolitan.

Inspired by her synesthesia — a condition where smells translate to colors in her mind — Eilish created a gender-neutral scent for everyone.

Each step of making the perfume puts the environment first. From eco-friendly materials to clean energy use, it’s highly sustainable.

People are talking about ‘Eilish’ on social media. Early testers say they love how long it lasts and give it great reviews.

By combining cozy winter scents with light summer notes, this perfume works well no matter the season. If you’d like to purchase ‘Your Turn,’ visit billieeilishfragrances.com to get on the waitlist.