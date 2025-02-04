Travis Kelce Addresses Proposal Buzz While Praising Taylor Swift Ahead of Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce kept things mysterious when asked if he’s planning to propose to Taylor Swift—especially during the biggest game of the year. At the Super Bowl’s opening night event in New Orleans on Monday, Feb. 3, the NFL star was asked if he had any big plans for a proposal. His response? A simple but teasing, “Wouldn’t you like to know,” with a smile at the camera, PEOPLE reported.

While Kelce didn’t confirm or deny anything, he was happy to talk about Swift. When asked about his favorite dish she makes, he had nothing but praise. “Oh, she’s quite the cook,” he said. “I’m a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop-Tarts are unbelievable.”

He also spoke highly of her work ethic. “I better hold up my end of the bargain,” he said. “She’s up there being the superstar that she is—never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure.”

His response about a possible proposal comes just days before the Super Bowl, where his Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated rematch on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Meanwhile, Swift’s latest public appearance sparked plenty of speculation. At the 2025 Grammys, she wore a bold red mini-dress with all-red accessories, but one small detail caught fans’ attention—a charm on her thigh with the letter T.

While it could simply stand for Taylor, some fans believe it might be a subtle reference to Kelce or even one of her own songs. One fan tweeted, “That T chain is so ‘What if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh’ coded,” quoting lyrics from “Guilty As Sin?” off The Tortured Poets Department.

What if she's written "T" on her upper thigh...? ❣️ #GRAMMYs https://t.co/gJn7BY7F5o — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) February 3, 2025

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.