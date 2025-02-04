First Look at The Weeknd’s Psychological Thriller ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

Jenna Ortega as Amina and Abel Tesfaye as Abel in Hurry Up Tomorrow

Lionsgate has released the first images from Hurry Up Tomorrow, an upcoming psychological thriller starring The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. The movie is based on The Weeknd’s latest studio album of the same name.

“A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence,” the official synopsis reads.

The film is directed by Trey Edward Shults, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and Reza Fahim. It is produced by Tesfaye, Fahim, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss.

This isn’t The Weeknd’s first film project. His HBO series The Idol was canceled after just one season. The show, created by Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, followed a pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) who enters a complicated relationship with a cult leader named Tedros (played by The Weeknd). Premiering on June 4, 2023, after months of delays, the series only aired five episodes instead of the planned six.

The Idol also featured Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan, and Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, with a soundtrack led by The Weeknd. Even before its debut, the show faced controversy over reports of a toxic work environment. On March 1, 2023, Rolling Stone published an exposé on behind-the-scenes issues, including the departure of director Amy Seimetz, The Weeknd’s concerns that the show leaned too much into a “female perspective,” and accusations that the series had turned into “sexual torture p—.”

In response, The Weeknd fired back on Twitter, posting a clip from the show where his character criticizes Rolling Stone. Later, he told Vanity Fair, “I thought the article was ridiculous. I wanted to give a ridiculous response to it.”

Hurry Up Tomorrow arrives in theaters on May 16, 2025.

Photo Courtesy of Andrew Cooper/ Lionsgate The Weeknd and Writer/ Director Trey Edward – Photo Courtesy of Andrew Cooper/ Lionsgate

Photo Courtesy of Andrew Cooper/ Lionsgate Jenna Ortega as Amina – Photo Courtesy of Andrew Cooper/ Lionsgate

Photo Courtesy of Andrew Cooper/ Lionsgate Barry Keoghan as Lee – Photo Courtesy of Andrew Cooper/ Lionsgate

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.